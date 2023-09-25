Fremont County woman accused of attempted murder out on bond

HAMBURG, Iowa (WOWT) - The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says a Hamburg woman arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and domestic abuse is out of jail on bond.

FCSO tells 6 News Sonya Lynn Holmes, 37, was released after posting a $25,000 cash bond. She allegedly fired a gun during an argument last week, striking an occupied vehicle.

Sonya Lynn Holmes, 37 (Fremont County Sheriff's Office)

Holmes was additionally charged with going armed with intent and reckless use of a firearm.

