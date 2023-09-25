We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Fremont County woman accused of attempted murder out on bond

Fremont County, Iowa, authorities are investigating an attempted murder that occurred in Hamburg.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMBURG, Iowa (WOWT) - The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says a Hamburg woman arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and domestic abuse is out of jail on bond.

FCSO tells 6 News Sonya Lynn Holmes, 37, was released after posting a $25,000 cash bond. She allegedly fired a gun during an argument last week, striking an occupied vehicle.

Sonya Lynn Holmes, 37
Sonya Lynn Holmes, 37(Fremont County Sheriff's Office)

Holmes was additionally charged with going armed with intent and reckless use of a firearm.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judy Krueger
Missing Mills County woman found deceased
Christina Pasqualetto has been arrested for allegedly shooting her estranged husband.
Woman arrested after driving 2 hours to shoot estranged husband in bed, police say
FILE: Generic fire photo
Fire crews determine cause of small blaze at west Omaha hotel
Police activity at Park and Woolworth Avenues Friday, September 22, 2023.
Omaha Police respond to shots-fired call at midtown gas station
Nebraska quarterback Heinrich Haarberg runs for 72-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter of...
Despite win, Matt Rhule indicates starting quarterback uncertainty to continue

Latest News

White House announces over $15 million in railroad funding for Nebraska
A missing Glenwood woman was found dead Saturday morning after authorities searched for her for...
Missing Glenwood woman found dead after being missing for a week
Judy Krueger
Missing Mills County woman found deceased
Jessica Burgess, the mother of a teen who allegedly illegally aborted and disposed a body,...
Mother of teen at center of Nebraska illegal abortion case sentenced