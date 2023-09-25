Fremont County woman accused of attempted murder out on bond
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HAMBURG, Iowa (WOWT) - The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says a Hamburg woman arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and domestic abuse is out of jail on bond.
FCSO tells 6 News Sonya Lynn Holmes, 37, was released after posting a $25,000 cash bond. She allegedly fired a gun during an argument last week, striking an occupied vehicle.
Holmes was additionally charged with going armed with intent and reckless use of a firearm.
