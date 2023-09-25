We are Local
Driver arrested for second DWI following hit and run in Hickman

43-year-old Brian Davidson
43-year-old Brian Davidson(Lancaster County Jail)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man accused of driving while intoxicated and running over a child’s foot in Hickman was arrested Sunday.

Around 7:30 p.m., deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office responded to an intersection in Hickman and learned that a man in a Dodge pickup had struck a Chevy pickup in a driveway and continued driving. Damage to the Chevy pickup was estimated at $1,000, LSO said.

Around the same time, LSO said a group of kids playing catch in the street had moved out of the way when they saw the same Dodge pickup speeding towards them.

According to LSO, the man reportedly drove onto the side of the road, running over two of the kids’ cellphones that were on the ground and another child’s foot and continued driving. Damage to the cellphones was estimated at $1,750. LSO said the injured child was able to walk and was not taken to the hospital.

Deputies found the man, 43-year-old Brian Davidson, at his home and arrested him for his second DWI offense, refusal of chemical test, reckless driving, no operator’s license, and leaving scene of accident.

