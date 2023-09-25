David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Great fall evening, patchy fog overnight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A beautiful morning turned into a great fall afternoon for the metro with patchy clouds and a light northwest breeze. Temperatures warmed into the mid and upper 70s with low humidity helping it to feel very nice. That northwest breeze will let up as the sun sets, with light winds for the late evening hours. Temperatures will hold in the mid 70s through early evening, then drop back into the 60s after sunset.

Clear skies and light winds overnight may allow for a little patchy fog to develop. Watch for that in the typical low lying areas and river valleys. Temperatures will dip into the mid-50s to start off Tuesday. After sunrise, any fog should dissipate fairly quickly. Temperatures will warm back into the upper 60s to around 70 by Noon, with afternoon highs in the mid-70s around the metro. Slightly warmer south of I-80, and slightly cooler north of I-80 in the afternoon. Overall it should be another fantastic fall day.

The nice fall-like weather will stick with us into Wednesday with highs in the 70s, sunny skies, and light winds. However, the summer warmth isn’t quite done. Temperatures start to heat up on Thursday with highs back into the 80s. Breezy southwest winds will help to really crank the heat by the weekend with highs pushing toward 90 on Friday, and some low 90s possible for Saturday and Sunday. The forecast remains largely dry as we heat up, with little in the way of rain showing up for at least the next 5 to 8 days.

