Bank of the West to lay off more employees

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Bank of the West is set to lay off nearly 150 more people in Omaha.

In a notice to the City of Omaha, the bank says the move is due to a change in business needs. The layoffs will occur in December.

This is the second round of job cuts that Bank of the West has announced in Omaha; the first came just two weeks ago when 100 employees were let go.

The combined layoffs total the loss of 243 Omaha jobs in 2023.

