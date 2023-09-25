6 First Alert Traffic: Jackknifed trailer backs up I-80 near Nebraska Crossing
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol says a jackknifed trailer was responsible for a major backup along Interstate 80 Monday morning.
NSP tells 6 News a vehicle was hauling a trailer of furniture in the westbound lanes near the Nebraska Crossing outlet mall around 7:30 a.m. when it jackknifed and rolled, spilling furniture across traffic lanes.
The backup was extensive and remained that way for a little over an hour, according to the State Patrol.
Traffic flow returned to normal around 9 a.m.
