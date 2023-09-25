6 First Alert Traffic: Jackknifed trailer backs up I-80 near Nebraska Crossing

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol says a jackknifed trailer was responsible for a major backup along Interstate 80 Monday morning.

NSP tells 6 News a vehicle was hauling a trailer of furniture in the westbound lanes near the Nebraska Crossing outlet mall around 7:30 a.m. when it jackknifed and rolled, spilling furniture across traffic lanes.

Nearly 1 hour later and traffic still looks like that at WB I-80 just west of Nebraska Crossing. I would avoid this and take HWY 6 west. Flipped trailer has 2 lanes of traffic blocked. pic.twitter.com/5Jiy0Ig2QP — Rusty Lord WOWT (@RustyLord) September 25, 2023

The backup was extensive and remained that way for a little over an hour, according to the State Patrol.

Traffic flow returned to normal around 9 a.m.

