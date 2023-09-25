We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

6 First Alert Traffic: Jackknifed trailer backs up I-80 near Nebraska Crossing

Westbound traffic crawled Monday morning along I-80 near Gretna after a trailer jackknifed and...
Westbound traffic crawled Monday morning along I-80 near Gretna after a trailer jackknifed and spilled furniture into traffic lanes.(Nebraska Department of Transportation)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol says a jackknifed trailer was responsible for a major backup along Interstate 80 Monday morning.

NSP tells 6 News a vehicle was hauling a trailer of furniture in the westbound lanes near the Nebraska Crossing outlet mall around 7:30 a.m. when it jackknifed and rolled, spilling furniture across traffic lanes.

The backup was extensive and remained that way for a little over an hour, according to the State Patrol.

Traffic flow returned to normal around 9 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judy Krueger
Missing Mills County woman found deceased
Christina Pasqualetto has been arrested for allegedly shooting her estranged husband.
Woman arrested after driving 2 hours to shoot estranged husband in bed, police say
FILE: Generic fire photo
Fire crews determine cause of small blaze at west Omaha hotel
Police activity at Park and Woolworth Avenues Friday, September 22, 2023.
Omaha Police respond to shots-fired call at midtown gas station
Nebraska quarterback Heinrich Haarberg runs for 72-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter of...
Despite win, Matt Rhule indicates starting quarterback uncertainty to continue

Latest News

Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to 58th Street and Old Cheney Road on a...
Motorcyclist in critical condition, truck driver cited in southeast Lincoln crash
Interstate 80 Crash Thursday AM
6 First Alert Traffic: Crash on Interstate 80 in Omaha causes major backups Thursday morning
Construction is progressing along Omaha's Old Mill Road -- but not without some issues.
Road construction in Omaha's Old Mill close to wrapping up
Image depicting traffic cones
August traffic deaths on Nebraska roads down from July