Jade’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Sunshine and 70s to end the weekend

By Jade Steffens
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday was a cloudy and dreary start to the weekend with a light drizzle throughout the day. The Omaha metro totaled 0.05″ with a majority of the rain falling to the north with 1.03″ in Norfolk and 1.38″ in Tekamah.

Rainfall Totals Yesterday
Rainfall Totals Yesterday(WOWT)

Sunday has a much different forecast! The clouds have cleared, leaving nothing but sunshine and comfortable conditions through the rest of the day. Highs will quickly warm into mid to upper 70s with dry conditions. A great day to reschedule any outdoor plans that may have been rained out yesterday!

Sunday Forecast
Sunday Forecast(WOWT)

It will be a bit breezy through the afternoon with gusts peaking at 20 mph into the afternoon.

Hour by Hour Wind
Hour by Hour Wind(WOWT)

The mild conditions continue into the work week with highs in the mid to upper 70s through Wednesday. Next chance for rain will come overnight Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

10 Day Forecast
10 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Highs make the return to the 80s for the rest of the week as the forecast warms with dry conditions until Monday and Tuesday of the following week. Well above average as we start the month of October!

