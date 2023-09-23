We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Truck driver helps family stranded on side of road in Texas heat: ‘I’m glad I was there’

A truck driver helped a family with an infant after their car broke down in the scorching Texas...
A truck driver helped a family with an infant after their car broke down in the scorching Texas heat.(KHOU via CNN)
By Rekha Muddaraj, KHOU
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KHOU) - A truck driver is now an honorary deputy after he rescued a family from the scorching Houston heat a few weeks ago.

Mark Sellers, a truck driver for H-E-B, says he saw the couple with an infant on the side of the road having car trouble.

According to Sellers, the heat index was over 100 degrees that day, so he pulled over and let the family cool off in his vehicle while they called for help.

“I’m glad I was there. I am not one for attention, but this is a feel-good story,” Sellers said.

The Mizell family said Sellers is their hero for helping them and their 8-week-old daughter during rush hour traffic.

“You don’t expect to ever be in a situation like that. And it was just terrifying,” said first-time mother Starla Mizell. “I know that he was a vessel for God to help us. I know that for sure.”

Sellers was celebrated on Thursday for his actions. His colleagues said helping others comes naturally to him.

According to the company, Sellers has been an employee for 14 years.

Copyright 2023 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police investigate after woman’s body found
The current owner of the Dance Authority in Omaha spoke with 6 News in an exclusive interview...
EXCLUSIVE: Omaha dance studio owner reassures families as previous owner faces federal charges
Nebraska DHHS orders Ashland day care to shut down
Former NFL punter Nicholas Murphy, 43, is facing charges of sexual conduct with an Omaha female...
Former owner of Omaha dance studio faces child sex charges
Police activity at Park and Woolworth Avenues Friday, September 22, 2023.
Omaha Police respond to shots-fired call at midtown gas station

Latest News

President Biden Announces New Office of Gun Violence Prevention
This image provided by the U.S. Attorney's office, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in New York, shows...
Gold bars, cash-stuffed envelopes: New indictment of Sen. Menendez alleges vast corruption
A Benson nursery is asking you to donate your plants for a good cause.
Benson Plant Rescue urging gardeners not to throw away summer plants
President Biden Announces New Office of Gun Violence Prevention