Second-annual Habitat for Humanity Rock the Block helps Bellevue homeowners

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - A major effort by Habitat for Humanity volunteers helped 30 Bellevue homeowners out Saturday.

The second annual Rock the Block initiative helped beautify parts of Olde Towne Bellevue.

Kenneth Jordan has been wanting to get his home painted for a while now.

“It’s just with the financial situation lately, things are hard,” Jordan said.

Saturday, that task was finally accomplished.

Mitch Strong, Habitat’s outreach coordinator, helped spearhead the event, doubling the impact from the inaugural Rock the Block in 2022.

“A lot of people think it’s just about Habitat homes, just building a home,” Strong said. “No, we’re building communities, and that’s exactly what we want to be doing here.”

Will Pickle with the Omaha Public Power District, sponsoring the event along with Thrivent and the City of Bellevue, managed the undertaking of painting Jordan’s home.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for me personally, as well as the teams that we’re working with to really give back and work,” Pickle said. “Bellevue and Omaha and the surrounding community are really part of one big family.”

Now -- they’re all one and the same.

“I just greatly appreciate that they have given me their time to come out and assist with everything that they have done for me,” he said.

When the paint dries, each time he sees the face of his new home -- he says he’ll remember the faces of the people who lent a helping hand.

“All the hard work and time they spent, and the attitudes of the people,” he said. “They were just so pleasant. It was just a great experience.

Volunteers also completed exterior repairs like fixing screen doors. Some homeowners also received free landscaping.

