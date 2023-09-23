We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Second-annual Habitat for Humanity Rock the Block helps Bellevue homeowners

A major effort by Habitat for Humanity volunteers helped 30 Bellevue homeowners out Saturday.
A major effort by Habitat for Humanity volunteers helped 30 Bellevue homeowners out Saturday.(Bella Caracta/WOWT)
By Bella Caracta
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - A major effort by Habitat for Humanity volunteers helped 30 Bellevue homeowners out Saturday.

The second annual Rock the Block initiative helped beautify parts of Olde Towne Bellevue.

Kenneth Jordan has been wanting to get his home painted for a while now.

“It’s just with the financial situation lately, things are hard,” Jordan said.

Saturday, that task was finally accomplished.

Mitch Strong, Habitat’s outreach coordinator, helped spearhead the event, doubling the impact from the inaugural Rock the Block in 2022.

“A lot of people think it’s just about Habitat homes, just building a home,” Strong said. “No, we’re building communities, and that’s exactly what we want to be doing here.”

Will Pickle with the Omaha Public Power District, sponsoring the event along with Thrivent and the City of Bellevue, managed the undertaking of painting Jordan’s home.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for me personally, as well as the teams that we’re working with to really give back and work,” Pickle said. “Bellevue and Omaha and the surrounding community are really part of one big family.”

Now -- they’re all one and the same.

“I just greatly appreciate that they have given me their time to come out and assist with everything that they have done for me,” he said.

When the paint dries, each time he sees the face of his new home -- he says he’ll remember the faces of the people who lent a helping hand.

“All the hard work and time they spent, and the attitudes of the people,” he said. “They were just so pleasant. It was just a great experience.

Volunteers also completed exterior repairs like fixing screen doors. Some homeowners also received free landscaping.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police activity at Park and Woolworth Avenues Friday, September 22, 2023.
Omaha Police respond to shots-fired call at midtown gas station
Omaha Police investigate after woman’s body found
The current owner of the Dance Authority in Omaha spoke with 6 News in an exclusive interview...
EXCLUSIVE: Omaha dance studio owner reassures families as previous owner faces federal charges
Omaha Police Officers Brian Diminico, Benjamin Hoffman, and Tyler Boyer
Three officers identified in fatal shooting of Omaha man
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that a driver will be cited for criminal...
Driver to be cited for Douglas County deadly bicycle crash

Latest News

A Benson nursery is asking you to donate your plants for a good cause.
Benson Plant Rescue hosting summer-to-fall transition sale
RetroFest is a 90s-themed fundraiser in Omaha, with proceeds going to benefit the Epilepsy...
5-year-old recovering from epilepsy with help from the Epilepsy Foundation
A teacher in Aurora, Neb., was named the Nebraska Teacher of the Year.
Aurora teacher receives 'Nebraska Teacher of the Year' honors
A woman in Omaha is using TikTok to help people with anxiety explore the city.
Omaha woman uses TikTok to help people with anxiety