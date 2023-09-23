We are Local
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Morning storms mostly north then we watch an afternoon cold front

By Rusty Lord
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There is a complex of storms entering our western counties early this morning. It is expected to mostly travel north of the Platte River and the metro this morning bringing a threat of isolated severe storms along it’s path. Watch for it to stay mostly north of this line but the south edge could threaten to get near the line any time before noon.

Morning Storms
Morning Storms(WOWT)

After that morning round exits the area, we’ll be tracking a cold front moving through the area all afternoon into the early evening. Overall the development along that front looks to be VERY spotty but it could still pop a storm along it’s path.

4pm Front
4pm Front(WOWT)

Aside from a small chance of a lightning delay, I think game day in Lincoln looks to be pretty enjoyable but just a bit breezy.

Husker Forecast
Husker Forecast(WOWT)

Here’s how rain chances fluctuate during the day for the metro area. Odds are low this afternoon and early evening but we can’t rule it out completely as the front passes. Otherwise a breezy and muggy day is likely for us all.

Rain Chances
Rain Chances(WOWT)
Wind Gusts
Wind Gusts(WOWT)

The second half of the weekend does look to be about the same with the warmth but it will be less humid making it more enjoyable.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

