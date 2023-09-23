We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

New Jersey house explosion hospitalizes 5 people, police say

The house in West Milford, New Jersey, was heavily damaged by the explosion around 9 p.m., police said. (WCBS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 4:22 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MILFORD, N.J. (AP) — Five people were transported to hospitals after an explosion at a New Jersey home on Friday night, police said.

The house in West Milford was heavily damaged by the explosion around 9 p.m., the West Milford Police Department said in a statement.

A sixth person at the scene refused additional medical treatment, police said.

West Milford Deputy Fire Chief Rich Poplaski said the structure collapsed as a result of an “unknown cause,” northjersey.com reported.

West Milford is located about 33 miles (53 kilometers) north of Morristown, New Jersey, and 48 miles (77 kilometers) northwest of New York City.

Police said the victims were transported by helicopter, including two to Morristown Medical Center, one to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson, New Jersey, one to Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, New Jersey, and one to Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, New Jersey.

The explosion is under investigation by West Milford detectives and the fire marshal’s offices from the town and state, police said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police activity at Park and Woolworth Avenues Friday, September 22, 2023.
Omaha Police respond to shots-fired call at midtown gas station
Omaha Police investigate after woman’s body found
The current owner of the Dance Authority in Omaha spoke with 6 News in an exclusive interview...
EXCLUSIVE: Omaha dance studio owner reassures families as previous owner faces federal charges
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that a driver will be cited for criminal...
Driver to be cited for Douglas County deadly bicycle crash
Omaha Police Officers Brian Diminico, Benjamin Hoffman, and Tyler Boyer
Three officers identified in fatal shooting of Omaha man

Latest News

The house in West Milford, New Jersey, was heavily damaged by the explosion around 9 p.m.,...
Crews investigate possible house explosion
A Maine infant's nearly monthlong hospitalization is cited in a national recall.
Infant’s monthlong hospitalization prompts national toy recall
An alligator suspected of eating a person in Largo, Florida, has been caught and killed. (WFTS)
Alligator suspected of eating person in Florida
A Maine infant's nearly monthlong hospitalization is cited in a national recall.
Infant's hospitalization prompts national toy recall