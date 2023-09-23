Missing Mills County woman found deceased

GLENWOOD, Iowa (WOWT) - The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says a missing Glenwood woman was found dead Saturday morning after going missing for a week.

Judy Krueger, 72, of Glenwood, was reported missing on September 16. In a release Saturday, the sheriff’s office said a community search party located Krueger around 10:35 a.m. They said she was “beyond medical care” and was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family has been notified.

The Cass County, Iowa, Sheriff’s Office and Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency conducted several searches last week by drone, UTV, and aerials to assist Mills County authorities.

