We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Missing Mills County woman found deceased

Judy Krueger
Judy Krueger(Mills County Sheriff's Office)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENWOOD, Iowa (WOWT) - The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says a missing Glenwood woman was found dead Saturday morning after going missing for a week.

Judy Krueger, 72, of Glenwood, was reported missing on September 16. In a release Saturday, the sheriff’s office said a community search party located Krueger around 10:35 a.m. They said she was “beyond medical care” and was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family has been notified.

The Cass County, Iowa, Sheriff’s Office and Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency conducted several searches last week by drone, UTV, and aerials to assist Mills County authorities.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police activity at Park and Woolworth Avenues Friday, September 22, 2023.
Omaha Police respond to shots-fired call at midtown gas station
Omaha Police investigate after woman’s body found
The current owner of the Dance Authority in Omaha spoke with 6 News in an exclusive interview...
EXCLUSIVE: Omaha dance studio owner reassures families as previous owner faces federal charges
Omaha Police Officers Brian Diminico, Benjamin Hoffman, and Tyler Boyer
Three officers identified in fatal shooting of Omaha man
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that a driver will be cited for criminal...
Driver to be cited for Douglas County deadly bicycle crash

Latest News

Jessica Burgess, the mother of a teen who allegedly illegally aborted and disposed a body,...
Mother of teen at center of Nebraska illegal abortion case sentenced
Sergio Munoz (left) and Jesus Patino were arrested by Grand Island Police following a shooting...
Teens arrested following downtown Grand Island shooting
Nebraska’s leading economic indicator dropped in August.
Nebraska’s leading economic indicator declines in August
Actor Luke Wilson stopped by McPherson County Schools Thursday.
Students left starstruck after actor Luke Wilson stops by McPherson County Schools