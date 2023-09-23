HUSKER GAMEDAY: Nebraska hosts Louisiana Tech

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska football continues its 2023 campaign with a home matchup against Louisiana Tech on Saturday.

The Huskers (1-2) host the Bulldogs (2-2) in their final game before starting Big Ten play, which kicks off next week against No. 2 Michigan.

Nebraska is fresh off its first win of the season; a 35-11 dismantling of Northern Illinois a week ago.

GAME INFO

Where: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, Neb.

When: 2:30 p.m.

Watch: Big Ten Network

Listen: Huskers Radio Network

Vegas Odds: Lousiana Tech +20.5, O/U 46.5

Last week’s win was a little bittersweet, though, as the Huskers were devastated by injuries.

Rhule announced Monday that RBs Gabe Ervin, Jr. and Rahmir Johnson, as well as CB Dwight Bootle II, were ruled out for the rest of the season.

Still, the Huskers have momentum and a chance to get back to .500 before welcoming the juggernaut Wolverines to Memorial Stadium next week.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.