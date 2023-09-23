We are Local
HUSKER GAMEDAY: Nebraska hosts Louisiana Tech

Nebraska quarterback Heinrich Haarberg (10) rushes against Northern Illinois during the first...
Nebraska quarterback Heinrich Haarberg (10) rushes against Northern Illinois during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)(Rebecca S. Gratz | AP)
By 6 Sports staff reports
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska football continues its 2023 campaign with a home matchup against Louisiana Tech on Saturday.

The Huskers (1-2) host the Bulldogs (2-2) in their final game before starting Big Ten play, which kicks off next week against No. 2 Michigan.

Nebraska is fresh off its first win of the season; a 35-11 dismantling of Northern Illinois a week ago.

GAME INFO

  • Where: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, Neb.
  • When: 2:30 p.m.
  • Watch: Big Ten Network
  • Listen: Huskers Radio Network
  • Vegas Odds: Lousiana Tech +20.5, O/U 46.5

Last week’s win was a little bittersweet, though, as the Huskers were devastated by injuries.

Rhule announced Monday that RBs Gabe Ervin, Jr. and Rahmir Johnson, as well as CB Dwight Bootle II, were ruled out for the rest of the season.

Still, the Huskers have momentum and a chance to get back to .500 before welcoming the juggernaut Wolverines to Memorial Stadium next week.

