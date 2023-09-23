High school football Week 5: Lewis Central rolls past Glenwood in Iowa action

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Friday Night Fever! Week 5 of the 2023 high school football season is here. Check out highlights from the Omaha metro’s biggest games by clicking through the gallery above. To view scores from games all across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, click below.

For this Friday’s Game of the Week, 6 Sports went across the river to Iowa for a top-10 rivalry showdown in Class 4A between No. 10 Glenwood and No. 7 Lewis Central.

The Titan defense had five takeaways in the game as Lewis Central shut down Glenwood en route to a 49-21 victory.

In Nebraska action, Bennington stayed unbeaten and spoiled Elkhorn’s homecoming with a 28-7 victory, while Gross Catholic squeaked out a 15-14 nail-biter over Ralston, and Gretna rolled over Bellevue East, 56-0.

