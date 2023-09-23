We are Local
Fire crews determine cause of small blaze at west Omaha hotel

FILE: Generic fire photo
FILE: Generic fire photo(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Fire investigators say a fire at west Omaha hotel Friday evening was accidental.

OFD tells 6 News crews were called to the Super 8 hotel at 108th and M streets around 8:40 p.m. Crews found light smoke from the building’s first floor when they arrived, and a working fire was declared.

The fire was out shortly after crews arrived. Everyone inside made it out safely before firefighters arrived, and no injuries were reported.

The cause was determined to be improperly-disposed smoking materials. Damage is estimated at $18,000.

