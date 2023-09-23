We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Spotty t-showers Saturday evening, beautiful Sunday

By Emily Roehler
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The main severe risk for the rest of our Saturday keeps E of the Metro, mainly in Central Iowa. Locally there is plenty of cloud cover and underneath that some areas of drizzle. After 6PM a spotty storm or two may pop up over the Metro as our front makes it’s push though... these clear W Iowa by 9-10PM and behind it clouds also clear.

Spotty t-showers Saturday night
Spotty t-showers Saturday night(wowt)

This will make way for a sunny and pleasant Sunday with highs in the 70s for most. Winds will be lighter as well.

Sunday forecast
Sunday forecast(wowt)
Sunday highs
Sunday highs(wowt)

Highs keep to the 70s with dry conditions until Tuesday PM... Slight rain chances return and stick around into Wednesday AM. Highs make the return to the 80s for the rest of the week as the forecast warms with dry conditions until Monday and Tuesday of the following week.

10 day forecast
10 day forecast(wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police activity at Park and Woolworth Avenues Friday, September 22, 2023.
Omaha Police respond to shots-fired call at midtown gas station
Omaha Police investigate after woman’s body found
The current owner of the Dance Authority in Omaha spoke with 6 News in an exclusive interview...
EXCLUSIVE: Omaha dance studio owner reassures families as previous owner faces federal charges
Omaha Police Officers Brian Diminico, Benjamin Hoffman, and Tyler Boyer
Three officers identified in fatal shooting of Omaha man
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that a driver will be cited for criminal...
Driver to be cited for Douglas County deadly bicycle crash

Latest News

Husker Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Morning storms mostly north then we watch an afternoon cold front
Pleasant to start next week before a warming trend later next week
Rusty's 10 Day Forecast
The second half of the weekend will be breezy and comfortable
Rusty's 3 Day Forecast
A more storm complex travels north. A few more are possible along a cold front later today
Rusty's Morning Forecast