Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Spotty t-showers Saturday evening, beautiful Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The main severe risk for the rest of our Saturday keeps E of the Metro, mainly in Central Iowa. Locally there is plenty of cloud cover and underneath that some areas of drizzle. After 6PM a spotty storm or two may pop up over the Metro as our front makes it’s push though... these clear W Iowa by 9-10PM and behind it clouds also clear.

Spotty t-showers Saturday night (wowt)

This will make way for a sunny and pleasant Sunday with highs in the 70s for most. Winds will be lighter as well.

Sunday forecast (wowt)

Sunday highs (wowt)

Highs keep to the 70s with dry conditions until Tuesday PM... Slight rain chances return and stick around into Wednesday AM. Highs make the return to the 80s for the rest of the week as the forecast warms with dry conditions until Monday and Tuesday of the following week.

10 day forecast (wowt)

