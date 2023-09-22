We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - September 22

This week’s most-viewed coverage included the sidelining of three Husker football players and a controversial Homecoming ask involving one Dodge County school.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.(WOWT)
By Zane Culjat
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOWT) - Below are 6 News WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, September 22.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Husker TE arrested in Georgia on burglary charge

Nebraska player Arik Gilbert was arrested for burglary in Lincoln.

5. Matt Rhule on Anthony Grant: ‘It’s his show now’

Huskers Head Coach Matt Rhule talks about running back Anthony Grant at a news conference Monday, Sept. 18, 2023.

4. High school coach, dance studio co-owner pleads not guilty to child sex crimes

Nick Murphy has been charged with transporting a minor to engage in sexual activity in federal court in Omaha.

3. EXCLUSIVE: Arizona high school coach appears in Omaha federal court

Former NFL punter Nicholas Murphy, 43, is facing charges of sexual conduct with an Omaha female younger than age 18.

2. Report reveals disturbing details concerning prison oversight, inmates’ release

A new report reveals damning details from those who oversee the state's corrections system.

1. North Bend homecoming proposal stirs controversy

North Bend Central Superintendent Patrick Ningen talks about how the district has responded to a Homecoming proposal with racist overtones.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

This week's top stories
6. Omaha Police say 12-year-old boy was gunman in shooting
5. Two Husker running backs, one cornerback out for season
4. Pending release of Nebraska inmates parallels Nikko Jenkins case
3. Douglas County Sheriff's Office seeking wanted felon
2. Arizona high school football coach facing federal child sex crime charges in Omaha
1. Racist overtones of North Bend homecoming proposal stirs controversy

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. Alligator missing upper jaw finds new home at Gatorland

A small alligator in Florida recently became an internet sensation after pictures emerged that showed it was missing its top jaw.

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Monday, September 18, 2023

5. ‘Euphoria’ actor’s cause of death revealed

Actor Angus Cloud died in July. Details: https://on.wowt6.com/3RwxCab

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Thursday, September 21, 2023

4. Travis Kelce’s brother talks Taylor Swift dating rumors

The dating rumors about Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift started swirling earlier this month. Details: https://on.wowt6.com/3Py9nWG

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Wednesday, September 20, 2023

3. Matt Rhule on Huskers QB situation: ‘I know we can win with both guys’

Matt Rhule on Huskers QB situation: “I know we can win with both guys.”

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Sunday, September 17, 2023

2. Two Husker running backs, one cornerback out for season

Head Coach Matt Rhule delivered brutal injury news Monday for the Huskers. Details: https://www.wowt.com/2023/09/18/huskers-coach-rhule-previews-saturdays-matchup-with-louisiana-tech/

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Monday, September 18, 2023

1. Musk says Twitter, now X, plans to charge fee to all users

X, formerly Twitter, is moving from a free service to charging all users, owner Elon Musk said. Will you pay to keep...

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Tuesday, September 19, 2023
CATCH UP
Top 6 for week ending September 15
Top 6 for week ending September 8
Top 6 for week ending September 1
Top 6 for August 2023
Top 6 for week ending August 25
Top 6 for week ending August 18

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The current owner of the Dance Authority in Omaha spoke with 6 News in an exclusive interview...
EXCLUSIVE: Omaha dance studio owner reassures families as previous owner faces federal charges
Omaha Police investigate after woman’s body found
Nebraska DHHS orders Ashland day care to shut down
Former NFL punter Nicholas Murphy, 43, is facing charges of sexual conduct with an Omaha female...
Former owner of Omaha dance studio faces child sex charges
Agents with the Omaha FBI worry there may be more female victims of child sex abuse out there...
FBI Omaha looking for victims of child sex assault at dance studio over span of 11 years

Latest News

Colorado woman sentenced in Nebraska for meth possession and distribution
6FAWD Canceled
6 First Alert Forecast - Severe threat lessening Saturday, still looking out for rain
Man charged in deadly Omaha hit-and-run takes plea deal
Omaha Police Officers Brian Diminico, Benjamin Hoffman, and Tyler Boyer
Three officers identified in fatal shooting of Omaha man