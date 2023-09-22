Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - September 22
This week’s most-viewed coverage included the sidelining of three Husker football players and a controversial Homecoming ask involving one Dodge County school.
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are 6 News WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, September 22.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. Husker TE arrested in Georgia on burglary charge
5. Matt Rhule on Anthony Grant: ‘It’s his show now’
4. High school coach, dance studio co-owner pleads not guilty to child sex crimes
3. EXCLUSIVE: Arizona high school coach appears in Omaha federal court
2. Report reveals disturbing details concerning prison oversight, inmates’ release
1. North Bend homecoming proposal stirs controversy
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts
6. Alligator missing upper jaw finds new home at Gatorland
5. ‘Euphoria’ actor’s cause of death revealed
4. Travis Kelce’s brother talks Taylor Swift dating rumors
3. Matt Rhule on Huskers QB situation: ‘I know we can win with both guys’
2. Two Husker running backs, one cornerback out for season
1. Musk says Twitter, now X, plans to charge fee to all users
