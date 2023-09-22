We are Local
Three officers identified in fatal shooting of Omaha man

The shooting happened in the early morning hours of Sept. 10 at 101st and Pacific.
Omaha Police say a man had a loaded gun and was waving it at traffic before being gunned down by officers early Sunday.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police has identified the three officers involved in the fatal shooting of an Omaha man earlier this month.

The three involved officers have been identified as Brian Diminico, a 15-year veteran of the department; Benjamin Hoffman, with four years of service; and Tyler Boyer, with three years of service. All three are members of OPD’s Uniform Patrol Bureau and are on administrative leave while the investigation continues.

Omaha Police Officers Brian Diminico, Benjamin Hoffman, and Tyler Boyer
Omaha Police Officers Brian Diminico, Benjamin Hoffman, and Tyler Boyer(Omaha Police Dept.)

Matthew Johnson, 27, of Omaha, was killed September 10 at 101st and Pacific streets.

The incident was reported just after 1 a.m. as an armed man who was possibly suicidal. Officers made contact with Johnson, who they said was holding a handgun to his head. OPD confirmed the gun was loaded.

OPD said in a release Friday that the incident footage from the officers’ body cameras, cruiser dashcams, and/or the ABLE-1 helicopter camera, along with witness statements, corroborates the actions of Johnson and the officers.

As required by Nebraska law, the case will go before a grand jury once the investigation is complete.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

