Piece of metal impales pickup on I-80 near Lincoln

A piece of metal went airborne and impaled the grill of a pickup traveling on I-80 near Lincoln.
A piece of metal went airborne and impaled the grill of a pickup traveling on I-80 near Lincoln.(Nebraska State Patrol)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol wants to remind drivers to “secure your load” following a scary situation on I-80 near Lincoln this week.

NSP said a piece of metal went airborne and impaled the grill of a pickup Wednesday morning.

Fortunately, there were no injuries.

“This situation could’ve been much worse than just a damaged radiator had the piece of metal flown a bit higher through the windshield,” NSP said in a Facebook post.

NSP said it’s unclear which vehicle the metal came from, so no citations were issued.

