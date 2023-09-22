Omaha Public Schools tours completed 2018 projects

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Five years and nearly $410 million later, several Omaha Public Schools are showing the results of a bond issue to improve our schools. Nearly two-thirds of voters approved the second school bond issue back in 2018.

Mayleth Beltran and Liam Velasquez are walking in a new section of an old school. The Spring Lake Elementary fifth-graders are excited about their new learning place.

“It’s bigger and more accessible to move around,” Velasquez said. “I’m in a new classroom for fifth grade. It’s right over there, and it’s bigger than last time, definitely, because when we were back in the old school, it was all open, and we had a closer space.”

“It makes me feel happy because then I can see more clearly at the things, and then what the teacher’s talking about, I can see it clearer,” Beltran said.

More space and better lighting -- just two of many improvements at Spring Lake Elementary. Two dozen other schools across the district have received much-needed renovations. The 2018 bond issue also added five new schools.

Most of the schools received major renovations aimed at offering long-term savings.

“We can maintain those environments, but what happens is when those boilers are 50 years old, it’s no longer efficient,” said Charles Wakefield, OPS’s chief operations officer. “While we’re maintaining and keeping it working, we’re spending a little bit more on energy every year because it’s no longer efficient. When I can get the money to put that new high-efficiency boiler in, I reduce the electrical costs, I become more green and environmental, and our district has an environmental and sustainability plan. We want to be environmentally friendly, so by doing those things, that helps us.”

Most of the high-dollar mechanical improvements will last for years.

“Replacing a boiler, you’re probably talking about 50 years. Replacing fan boxes and things like the boxes that blow the air into the rooms, you’re probably talking 15-20 years. Replacing a heat pump, 30 years, additional work”

Another highlight: using local small emerging business contractors returned an estimated $45 million of the bond money back into the community.

“That’s the moms and dads, the local concrete company, the local painter, the local cleaner, the local roofer doing our jobs.”

Ultimately, it’s all about the kids and providing a learning environment that gives them the best chance to succeed in the classroom and in life.

“It’s an amazing facility,” said Spring Lake principal Katy Cattlett. “I’m just so grateful that we have all the upgrades and additions to our building, grateful that the Omaha voters trusted us and invested in us because it has made a tremendous difference here at Spring Lake.”

This was Phase 2 of two bonds voters approved -- the first was for $421 million in 2014. That was mainly used for schools in the western part of the district.

