Omaha Police respond to shots-fired call at midtown gas station

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police responded to a shots-fired call at a midtown Omaha convenience store Friday morning.

Officers were called to the Midtown Gas and Grocery location at Park and Woolworth Avenues around 10 a.m.

Two witnesses spoke to 6 News, saying they heard “pop” sounds resembling gunfire and saw two people running. Police did not find a victim.

Officers are searching Hanscom Park and have the area closed off while they investigate. Woolworth Avenue westbound is also closed just west of the gas station.

Police tell 6 News they believe the incident began as a verbal altercation and escalated. They do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest.

