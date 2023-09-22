We are Local
Omaha Police respond to shots-fired call at midtown gas station

Police activity at Park and Woolworth Avenues Friday, September 22, 2023.
Police activity at Park and Woolworth Avenues Friday, September 22, 2023.(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police responded to a shots-fired call at a midtown Omaha convenience store Friday morning.

Officers were called to the Midtown Gas and Grocery location at Park and Woolworth Avenues around 10 a.m.

Two witnesses spoke to 6 News, saying they heard “pop” sounds resembling gunfire and saw two people running. Police did not find a victim.

Officers are searching Hanscom Park and have the area closed off while they investigate. Woolworth Avenue westbound is also closed just west of the gas station.

Police tell 6 News they believe the incident began as a verbal altercation and escalated. They do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest.

