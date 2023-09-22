Omaha Police investigate after woman’s body found

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police confirmed with 6 News that they were investigating the death of a woman whose body was found a few days ago.

Champayne Archie, 24, was found dead near 19th Avenue and Ohio Street, northeast of 20th and Lake streets, in north Omaha.

Relatives told 6 News they believed foul play was involved, but an OPD spokesman said Thursday that there were no signs of that. Police told 6 News that the DEA Overdose Task Force, which includes some OPD officers, was overseeing the investigation.

