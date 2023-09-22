Omaha economist says banking survey indicates conditions could slide in coming months

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Rural Mainstreet Index surveys around 250 bank CEOs in 10 rural states, including Nebraska and Iowa.

“The bankers report on how conditions are for small businesses on Rural Mainstreet, but also farming conditions,” said Creighton University professor and Jack A. MacAllister regional economics chair Dr. Ernie Goss.

Goss said the most recent survey indicates the regional economy is going to be in a bit of a downturn over the next six months.

“The Rural Main Street economy, which has been slowing down, is going to slow down even more as the farming conditions, farm income is weakening.”

If things go as he forecasts, Goss said we could be seeing some banks failing in the next three months.

“This is not 2008 and 2009,” Goss said. “Let’s just make that statement.”

However, it would mean more job losses, not just in the banking sector, but real estate as well.

Goss said those job losses would extend to the service industry because the higher the unemployment, the lower the number of people spending money on products and services.

“For every job loss there, there’s another job loss in the service sector,” he said.

His advice? Put some money into savings and don’t run up debt at this time.

With what he’s seeing, Goss also predicts spending will be lighter this holiday season.

