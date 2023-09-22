Omaha auto repair shops already feeling effects of UAW strike

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Auto repair shops in Omaha are already starting to feel the effects of the United Auto Workers strike.

Jeff Johnson, manager of Omaha Car Care on Center Street, said there’s been a backlog on parts orders for a while, and he expects it will get worse, especially since the UAW union is expanding its strike against GM and Stellantis.

“Due to the strike, due to supply and demand, we just are waiting for parts,” Johnson said.

He says vehicles will likely be at the repair shop longer. Johnson says on average, a repair used to take about two weeks. Now he tells customers to expect up to four or eight weeks.

Scott Kounovsky is already feeling the strain. He’s been driving a loaner for a week and still doesn’t know when he’ll get his truck back.

“The body shop that my truck is in, don’t know what the availability is going to be on the body parts to fix my truck,” Kounovsky said.

Not only will customers have to wait longer. Johnson says they might also have to pay more.

“Also we are also noticing a spike in price because of supply and demand.”

Auto experts say people looking to buy a new car will likely find better deals now as opposed to later this fall.

