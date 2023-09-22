We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Man charged in deadly Omaha hit-and-run takes plea deal

An Omaha man is facing several charges in a suspected hit-and-run accident last month.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man charged in a deadly Omaha hit-and-run crash negotiated a plea deal this week.

Miguelangel Bringshimback was booked in March for leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. He’s charged in the death of 23-year-old Milagros Lopez near 23rd and Castelar streets in February. Lopez was found in an alleyway. Medics rushed her to the hospital with CPR in progress, where she later died.

Miguelangel Bringshimback
Miguelangel Bringshimback(Omaha Police Department)

He pleaded “no contest” to motor vehicle homicide and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death in Douglas County District Court as part of a plea deal. He was originally charged with manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid.

Bringshimback faces up to four years in prison and fines if he is convicted. He is set to be sentenced November 20.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The current owner of the Dance Authority in Omaha spoke with 6 News in an exclusive interview...
EXCLUSIVE: Omaha dance studio owner reassures families as previous owner faces federal charges
Omaha Police investigate after woman’s body found
Nebraska DHHS orders Ashland day care to shut down
Former NFL punter Nicholas Murphy, 43, is facing charges of sexual conduct with an Omaha female...
Former owner of Omaha dance studio faces child sex charges
Agents with the Omaha FBI worry there may be more female victims of child sex abuse out there...
FBI Omaha looking for victims of child sex assault at dance studio over span of 11 years

Latest News

6FAWD Canceled
6 First Alert Forecast - Severe threat lessening Saturday, still looking out for rain
Omaha Police Officers Brian Diminico, Benjamin Hoffman, and Tyler Boyer
Three officers identified in fatal shooting of Omaha man
The scene of a deadly motorcycle crash on Highway 6 late Thursday night, just to the southwest...
Motorcyclist dead after crash on Highway 6 near Lincoln
Jessica Burgess, the mother of a teen who allegedly illegally aborted and disposed a body,...
Mother of teen at center of Nebraska illegal abortion case sentenced