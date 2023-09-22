Man charged in deadly Omaha hit-and-run takes plea deal

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man charged in a deadly Omaha hit-and-run crash negotiated a plea deal this week.

Miguelangel Bringshimback was booked in March for leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. He’s charged in the death of 23-year-old Milagros Lopez near 23rd and Castelar streets in February. Lopez was found in an alleyway. Medics rushed her to the hospital with CPR in progress, where she later died.

Miguelangel Bringshimback (Omaha Police Department)

He pleaded “no contest” to motor vehicle homicide and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death in Douglas County District Court as part of a plea deal. He was originally charged with manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid.

Bringshimback faces up to four years in prison and fines if he is convicted. He is set to be sentenced November 20.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.