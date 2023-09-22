LSO: Motorcyclist dead after crash on Highway 6 near I-80

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A serious, multi-vehicle crash in northeastern Lancaster County has claimed the life of a motorcyclist and injured two others.

First responders were called to the scene along Highway 6, just to the southwest of I-80 at little after 11 p.m. Thursday night, on a report of a crash involving multiple motorcycles and at least one car.

Capt. John Vik with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says that based on the initial investigation, a group of three westbound were behind two cars that were traveling side-by-side, according to witness statements made to LSO. In a press release, authorities stated that both cars slowed down, which forced one of the motorcyclists to abruptly brake. LSO says that lead to a chain reaction crash among the three bikers and one of the cars.

“All three motorcycle riders lost control and crash,” deputies said in a press release.

Vik reported that a 55-year-old Lincoln motorcyclist, Bradley Krutz, was seriously injured and pronounced dead at the scene. Two other motorcyclists, a 60-year-old from Murdock and a 22-year-old from Lincoln, were also injured. Vik says they was transported by paramedics to a Lincoln hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Vik added that both drivers of the two cars involved remained at the scene and have been cooperating with authorities. No arrests or citations have been made at this time.

“Westbound Highway 6 was closed down for several hours during the investigation,” LSO added in their press release.

The crash remains under investigation, as a reconstruction team is working to determine all of the factors that led up to the incident. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information about it should contact the sheriff’s office at 402-441-6500.

The Nebraska State Patrol, Lincoln Fire & Rescue, as well as volunteers with Southeast and Waverly Fire & Rescue all responded with LSO to the crash site.

The aftermath of a deadly motorcycle crash on Highway 6 near I-80 very early Friday morning. (NDOT)

The scene of a deadly motorcycle crash on Highway 6 late Thursday night, just to the southwest of the I-80 interchange. (Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.