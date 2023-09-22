We are Local
Guantanamo judge rules 9/11 defendant unfit for trial after panel finds abuse rendered him psychotic

FILE - In this April 17, 2019, photo, reviewed by U.S. military officials, the control tower is seen through the razor wire inside the Camp VI detention facility in Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Cuba. A military medical panel has concluded that one of the five 9/11 defendants held at Guantanamo Bay has been rendered delusional and psychotic by the torture he underwent years ago while in CIA custody. A military judge is expected to rule as soon as Thursday whether al-Shibh’s mental issues render him incompetent to take part in the proceedings against him.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — A military judge at Guantanamo Bay has ruled a 9/11 defendant incompetent to stand trial after a military medical panel found that the man’s abuse in CIA custody years earlier had rendered him psychotic.

Judge Col. Matthew McCall rendered the decision, Guantanamo military commission spokesman Ron Flesvig said Friday.

Ramzi bin al-Shibh was one of five defendants facing trial in the deaths of nearly 3,000 people in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks by al-Qaida. A military medical panel last month diagnosed al-Shibh as having post-traumatic stress disorder with secondary psychosis, and linked it to his abuse during his four years in CIA custody.

