Fire crews work house blaze in northwest Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire investigators have determined the cause of a Thursday evening house fire in northwest Omaha.

OFD tells 6 News they were called to the area of 149th and Binney Streets just after 5 p.m. Crews found heavy smoke and flames from the garage when they arrived, and a working fire was declared.

The flames were knocked out within about 20 minutes. Everyone inside made it out safely before firefighters arrived, and no one was hurt.

The cause was determined to be a defective appliance. Damage is estimated at $63,500.

