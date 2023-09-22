Driver to be cited for Douglas County deadly bicycle crash

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that a driver will be cited for criminal charges for the September 10th fatal crash involving a bicycle.

Deputies responded to the crash at 10:15 a.m. at 252nd & Rainwood Road. The victim, 47-year-old Matthew Latacha, died at the scene.

During the investigation, the sheriff’s office determined that the driver of the vehicle who collided with Latacha will be cited for misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide and careless driving. Dale Teneyck, 63, of Valley, will receive the citations.

