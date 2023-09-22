We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Driver to be cited for Douglas County deadly bicycle crash

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that a driver will be cited for criminal...
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that a driver will be cited for criminal charges for the September 10th fatal crash involving a bicycle.(Arizona's Family)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that a driver will be cited for criminal charges for the September 10th fatal crash involving a bicycle.

Deputies responded to the crash at 10:15 a.m. at 252nd & Rainwood Road. The victim, 47-year-old Matthew Latacha, died at the scene.

During the investigation, the sheriff’s office determined that the driver of the vehicle who collided with Latacha will be cited for misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide and careless driving. Dale Teneyck, 63, of Valley, will receive the citations.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska DHHS orders Ashland day care to shut down
Former NFL punter Nicholas Murphy, 43, is facing charges of sexual conduct with an Omaha female...
Former owner of Omaha dance studio faces child sex charges
Agents with the Omaha FBI worry there may be more female victims of child sex abuse out there...
FBI Omaha looking for victims of child sex assault at dance studio over span of 11 years
Average First Hard Freeze
The first hard freeze of the year may come sooner than you think
The current owner of the Dance Authority in Omaha spoke with 6 News in an exclusive interview...
EXCLUSIVE: Omaha dance studio owner reassures families as previous owner faces federal charges

Latest News

Sergio Munoz (left) and Jesus Patino were arrested by Grand Island Police following a shooting...
Teens arrested following downtown Grand Island shooting
Nebraska’s leading economic indicator dropped in August.
Nebraska’s leading economic indicator declines in August
Omaha fire investigators say a defective appliance is to blame for a house fire Thursday evening.
Fire crews work house blaze in northwest Omaha
Omaha fire investigators say a defective appliance is to blame for a house fire Thursday evening.
Northwest Omaha house fire caused by defective appliance