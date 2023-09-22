Colorado woman sentenced in Nebraska for meth possession and distribution

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Below is a roundup of sentences recently handed down in federal court in Omaha, according to updates from acting U.S. Attorney Susan T. Lehr.

The acting U.S. Attorney’s office in Omaha reminds the public that there is no parole in the federal system.

Angelica Ramos Torres Villa, 31, of Colorado Springs, Colo., was sentenced Tuesday in Lincoln for possession with intent to distribute over 500 grams of methamphetamine mixture. Villa will serve eight years in prison, followed by four years of supervised release.

In June of 2022, Seward County sheriff’s deputies stopped Villa for a traffic violation. A drug detection dog was deployed and alerted to the odor of drugs inside the vehicle. A search turned up 15 pounds of meth hodden between removable panels. She had injuries on her arms consistent with putting the meth in the hidden locations.

Imelda Ambriz, 35, of Los Angeles, was sentenced Tuesday in Lincoln for transporting cocaine. Ambriz was sentenced to 54 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

In September of 2022, a Nebraska State Patrol trooper was headed west on Interstate 80 near mile marker 349 when he observed a white Ford SUV eastbound in the passing lane following too closely. The trooper caught up with the Ford up the road and performed a traffic stop at a York County truck stop.

The trooper identified Ambriz, who was short of breath and her entire body was shaking. The trooper questioned her and became suspicious. She granted permission for a search of her vehicle; the trooper found 19.9 pounds of cocaine hidden in the rear of the vehicle’s seats.

The federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned nine unsealed indictments charging nine defendants:

Daniel Butt, 38, of St. Paul, Nebraska, is charged in a four-count indictment involving a false statement on a loan and credit application, larceny-conversion of property, and bankruptcy fraud.

Kene D. Coleman, 42, is charged with possession with intent to distribute 400 or more grans of fentanyl.

Brandon L. Hutchinson, 38, is charged with possession with intent to distribute 500 or more grams or more of methamphetamine with a detectable amount of fentanyl, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He is also alleged to forfeit $2,033 in seized currency.

Lazaro Onasi Lopez Campos, 47, of Lincoln, is charged with possession with intent to distribute 50 or more grams of meth.

Edwin Okoronkwo, 35, of Omaha, is charged with producing, using or trafficking in a counterfeit access device.

Gerardo Pedro Rafael-Antonio is charged with illegal reentry of a removed alien after a felony conviction.

Robert Thomas, 43, is charged with possession with intent to distribute 50 or more grams of meth. He is also alleged to forfeit $17,801.41 in seized currency.

Jonathan Dean Schelling, 35, of Kearney, is charged with intent to distribute 50 or more grams of meth.

Kristin M. Uhing, 53, of Dodge, Nebraska, is charged with four counts of bank fraud.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.