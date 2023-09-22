We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Colorado woman sentenced in Nebraska for meth possession and distribution

September 22 roundup from District of Nebraska
(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Below is a roundup of sentences recently handed down in federal court in Omaha, according to updates from acting U.S. Attorney Susan T. Lehr.

The acting U.S. Attorney’s office in Omaha reminds the public that there is no parole in the federal system.

Angelica Ramos Torres Villa, 31, of Colorado Springs, Colo., was sentenced Tuesday in Lincoln for possession with intent to distribute over 500 grams of methamphetamine mixture. Villa will serve eight years in prison, followed by four years of supervised release.

In June of 2022, Seward County sheriff’s deputies stopped Villa for a traffic violation. A drug detection dog was deployed and alerted to the odor of drugs inside the vehicle. A search turned up 15 pounds of meth hodden between removable panels. She had injuries on her arms consistent with putting the meth in the hidden locations.

Imelda Ambriz, 35, of Los Angeles, was sentenced Tuesday in Lincoln for transporting cocaine. Ambriz was sentenced to 54 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

In September of 2022, a Nebraska State Patrol trooper was headed west on Interstate 80 near mile marker 349 when he observed a white Ford SUV eastbound in the passing lane following too closely. The trooper caught up with the Ford up the road and performed a traffic stop at a York County truck stop.

The trooper identified Ambriz, who was short of breath and her entire body was shaking. The trooper questioned her and became suspicious. She granted permission for a search of her vehicle; the trooper found 19.9 pounds of cocaine hidden in the rear of the vehicle’s seats.

The federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned nine unsealed indictments charging nine defendants:

Daniel Butt, 38, of St. Paul, Nebraska, is charged in a four-count indictment involving a false statement on a loan and credit application, larceny-conversion of property, and bankruptcy fraud.

Kene D. Coleman, 42, is charged with possession with intent to distribute 400 or more grans of fentanyl.

Brandon L. Hutchinson, 38, is charged with possession with intent to distribute 500 or more grams or more of methamphetamine with a detectable amount of fentanyl, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He is also alleged to forfeit $2,033 in seized currency.

Lazaro Onasi Lopez Campos, 47, of Lincoln, is charged with possession with intent to distribute 50 or more grams of meth.

Edwin Okoronkwo, 35, of Omaha, is charged with producing, using or trafficking in a counterfeit access device.

Gerardo Pedro Rafael-Antonio is charged with illegal reentry of a removed alien after a felony conviction.

Robert Thomas, 43, is charged with possession with intent to distribute 50 or more grams of meth. He is also alleged to forfeit $17,801.41 in seized currency.

Jonathan Dean Schelling, 35, of Kearney, is charged with intent to distribute 50 or more grams of meth.

Kristin M. Uhing, 53, of Dodge, Nebraska, is charged with four counts of bank fraud.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The current owner of the Dance Authority in Omaha spoke with 6 News in an exclusive interview...
EXCLUSIVE: Omaha dance studio owner reassures families as previous owner faces federal charges
Omaha Police investigate after woman’s body found
Nebraska DHHS orders Ashland day care to shut down
Former NFL punter Nicholas Murphy, 43, is facing charges of sexual conduct with an Omaha female...
Former owner of Omaha dance studio faces child sex charges
Agents with the Omaha FBI worry there may be more female victims of child sex abuse out there...
FBI Omaha looking for victims of child sex assault at dance studio over span of 11 years

Latest News

6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - September 22
6FAWD Canceled
6 First Alert Forecast - Severe threat lessening Saturday, still looking out for rain
Man charged in deadly Omaha hit-and-run takes plea deal
Omaha Police Officers Brian Diminico, Benjamin Hoffman, and Tyler Boyer
Three officers identified in fatal shooting of Omaha man