Benson Plant Rescue urging gardeners not to throw away summer plants

A Benson nursery is asking you to donate your plants for a good cause.
By Craig Nigrelli
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As summer changes to fall, many people and businesses are getting ready to pull up their spring and summer plants and make the changeover to fall flowers such as mums.

So, what about the old perennials and house plants that still have life? The operators of Benson Plant Rescue emphatically say do not throw them out.

Crammed into a building at the corner of 56th and Northwest Radial Highway in Omaha is the Benson Plant Rescue. David Hibler and his daughter, Quentina Ellison, are hard at work stocking the tables hoping for a big weekend crowd.

Their September sale is well underway where you can find flowers, house plants and garden items that are relatively inexpensive.

On the day 6 News was there, Bob Eilers drove up and donated.

“They’re Daylilies. It’s better than throwing them away. Somebody else can use them,” said Eilers.

The motto at Benson Plant Rescue is “growing community not just plants”. That means they will spruce up many of the items, then turn around and donate them to military veterans, healthcare workers and others.

“If you are out there doing gardening, digging up plants that you think are gone, you are bringing in house plants and you decide you don’t want this anymore, there is a place for you to shop. There is a place to donate, " said Ellison.

They’ve been in existence since 1999, somewhat like a second-hand store but at the same time giving a bit of nature a second chance to be watered, replanted, and reused.

The shop is open until 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. It is closed on Monday with afternoon hours on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

