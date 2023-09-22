Bellevue residents frustrated with increased property taxes

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Bellevue homeowners could soon see an increase in their property taxes. The city is expanding its budget to fund several improvement projects.

A lot of the work will go to improve the city’s infrastructure to attract more businesses and outside entertainment.

“More retail sales and more jobs will relieve residents from higher taxes,” said Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike. “So, right now, without having those businesses in our city, industry and things that enlarge the tax base, the residents pay the tax base.”

Shawn Miranda lives in Bellevue and he isn’t too happy with the city’s decision.

“I don’t think you should pay property taxes for city problems,” Miranda said.

Neighbors like him will see an increase in property taxes in the next couple of months.

“It’s one of those things you know is going to happen eventually, like renters, rent goes up every single year,” Miranda said.

“If you live in a $100,000 home your monthly payment will go up $5, so it’s about $60 a year,” Hike said. “So, in a $200,000 house, your payments will probably go up $10 a month.”

Hike said the city’s budget this year isn’t too different from last year, but what’s new is the push to give Bellevue and Sarpy County a new look.

“$3.5 million will go to parks, $28 million into road improvements, and $18 million into our water system,” Hike said.

Despite the tax hike, Miranda’s excited about the improvements.

“I mean in my opinion, some other parks that are already built need attention,” Miranda said.

The city understands the increase in taxes can be frustrating. As officials invest in the town’s infrastructure, they’re hoping to not just give Bellevue a makeover, but provide a sustainable future for its residents.

