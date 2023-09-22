Athlete of the Week: Millard South’s Dylan Kuhl

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Doesn’t matter if it’s offense or defense Millard South’s Dylan Kuhl will find the endzone. In the Patriots’ first four games, Kuhl had three interceptions and returned two for touchdowns. The tight end and outside linebacker credits his coaches for his big plays on defense. Millard South head football coach Ty Wisdom credits Kuhl’s instincts.

”He has a lot of attributes that you just can’t coach. It’s one of those things that he’s just a football player,” said Wisdom. “He’s a hitter. He’s a tackler. He’s a ball hawk. He’s going to be around where the ball’s at.”

After an uncharacteristic year finishing just above 500, the South Boys are back to their winning ways starting the season off 5-0.

