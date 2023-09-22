6 First Alert Forecast - Severe threat lessening Saturday, still looking out for rain

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On and off showers and a few spotty storms continue for our Friday evening. Rain will not be widespread but if you are spending a lot of time outside tonight you will want to bring an umbrella for raincoat with you!

Overnight tonight a few more areas of storms are possible heading into Saturday morning but it’s likely most of those travel north of the metro and have limited impacts. Then the cold front begins it’s trek through the area on Saturday.

That cold front will move through from west to east starting around noon and eventually exiting our Iowa counties early in the evening. Along it’s trek it will try to spark storms, any of which could grow and become severe...

Severe risk (wowt)

It is looking more and more likely that any severe development will favor areas to the E; the main severe threat has shifted deeper into Iowa. Due to this we have CANCELED our 6 First Alert Weather Day.

6FAWD Canceled (wowt)

This does not mean that the forecast will be storm-free Saturday, but chances for rain in general have decreased and the severe threat has shifted. Still plan for spotty t-showers mainly in the afternoon.

Saturday storm chances (wowt)

This is good news for Husker fans with the severe threat likely WELL E of Lincoln on Saturday. Only slight chances for a stray shower or storm will be possible in the early afternoon as the front makes its push through.

Husker forecast (wowt)

We’ll dry out for Sunday and won’t cool much behind this front either.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.