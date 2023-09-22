We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

6 First Alert Forecast - Severe threat lessening Saturday, still looking out for rain

By Emily Roehler
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On and off showers and a few spotty storms continue for our Friday evening. Rain will not be widespread but if you are spending a lot of time outside tonight you will want to bring an umbrella for raincoat with you!

Overnight tonight a few more areas of storms are possible heading into Saturday morning but it’s likely most of those travel north of the metro and have limited impacts. Then the cold front begins it’s trek through the area on Saturday.

That cold front will move through from west to east starting around noon and eventually exiting our Iowa counties early in the evening. Along it’s trek it will try to spark storms, any of which could grow and become severe...

Severe risk
Severe risk(wowt)

It is looking more and more likely that any severe development will favor areas to the E; the main severe threat has shifted deeper into Iowa. Due to this we have CANCELED our 6 First Alert Weather Day.

6FAWD Canceled
6FAWD Canceled(wowt)

This does not mean that the forecast will be storm-free Saturday, but chances for rain in general have decreased and the severe threat has shifted. Still plan for spotty t-showers mainly in the afternoon.

Saturday storm chances
Saturday storm chances(wowt)

This is good news for Husker fans with the severe threat likely WELL E of Lincoln on Saturday. Only slight chances for a stray shower or storm will be possible in the early afternoon as the front makes its push through.

Husker forecast
Husker forecast(wowt)

We’ll dry out for Sunday and won’t cool much behind this front either.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The current owner of the Dance Authority in Omaha spoke with 6 News in an exclusive interview...
EXCLUSIVE: Omaha dance studio owner reassures families as previous owner faces federal charges
Omaha Police investigate after woman’s body found
Nebraska DHHS orders Ashland day care to shut down
Former NFL punter Nicholas Murphy, 43, is facing charges of sexual conduct with an Omaha female...
Former owner of Omaha dance studio faces child sex charges
Agents with the Omaha FBI worry there may be more female victims of child sex abuse out there...
FBI Omaha looking for victims of child sex assault at dance studio over span of 11 years

Latest News

Jade's 6 Hour Forecast
Spotty showers remain into the afternoon
Next week looks rather dry and somewhat cooler
Rusty's 10 Day Forecast
Strong cold front moving through Saturday afternoon
Rusty's First Alert Day Forecast