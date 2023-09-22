5-year-old recovering from epilepsy with help from the Epilepsy Foundation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The images of 5-year-old Beau during and after brain surgery are heartbreaking.

“They opened his brain, or his head up, down to his brain and they put an EEG directly on the brain -- they call it an EEG grid -- and they monitored him for four days,” says Beau’s mother, Catelyn Meysenburg.

EEG stands for Electroencephalogram. It’s a common test used to diagnose epilepsy by recording electrical activity in the brain. Beau was Children’s Hospital’s very first patient who underwent the procedure, and he was up and running three months post-surgery.

“He’s still getting out, playing with the neighbor kids, you know, out playing baseball, going to kindergarten now, we’ve seen I think some really noticeable improvements post-surgery. Speech and kind of in general temperament, demeanor, the way that he kind of interacts with other people, so, he’s doing really, really well,” says Beau’s father, Nick Meysenburg.

And while Beau continues to improve, his journey is far from over. He will be monitored by his team of doctors and nurses to make sure he’s healing well and eventually, the hope is the seizures will stop.

“We’ll just have to see. It’s something that we think he’ll be able to recover from,” says Nick.

“If I could share our story with any parents and it helps them, or just one family, I would gladly do that because I do feel like we have a big story to share about our son. I would love parents to know that while surgery is scary, sometimes, it can be the best for your child and I’d like them to know that,” says Catelyn.

Beau’s parents say Epilepsy Foundation Nebraska has been with them every step of the way, from choosing doctors to providing support for Beau.

The Foundation is hosting Retro Fest Saturday, celebrating the 1990′s from 3:00 - 10:30 PM at the Scriptown Brewing Company. There’s a bar stroll and an after-party with live music. Tickets start at $20 a person. WOWT’s Jacqueline Fernandez is emceeing the event.

For more information and to purchase tickets, head to their website Epilepsy.com.

