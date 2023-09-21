We are Local
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Spotty storms today to start a busy 3 day forecast

By Rusty Lord
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There are a few spotty storms out there as we start the day and we could easily have some random storm development at any point today. The majority should fire up near and west of the river but overall the coverage will be limited from these. Consider yourself lucky if you do get a downpour!

Rain Chances
Rain Chances(WOWT)

We should be able to warm into the lower 80s this afternoon between any storms along with a southeast wind gusting to near 20 mph at times. It will likely be a tad more humid today too.

Thursday Forecast
Thursday Forecast(WOWT)

Overnight tonight a complex of storms may try to hang on and drift east into our area for Friday morning. Nothing all that strong is expected but it could bring some morning showers and storms to the area to start Friday. Those will fade some but a few showers are possible at any point Friday after those die down.

Friday AM Storms
Friday AM Storms(WOWT)
Storms Chances
Storms Chances(WOWT)

We’ll warm to near 80 Friday afternoon before yet another round of overnight storms try to kick east from the west late in the day.

Friday Night Severe
Friday Night Severe(WOWT)

This complex will try to linger into Saturday morning, especially for our northern counties, and could start our 6 First Alert Weather Day with an early round of storms. It’s the afternoon round along a cold front that is likely to be the stronger round that barrels from west to east through the area. It’s the main reason we have a 6 First Alert Weather Day Saturday.

Saturday Severe
Saturday Severe(WOWT)
3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

