We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Nebraska DHHS orders Ashland day care to shut down

Carrie Jacobs, owner of Mama J’s child care center, had her license revoked on Tuesday.
(MGN ONLINE)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services issued an executive order earlier this week that closed the doors of an Ashland day care.

Carrie Jacobs, owner of Mama J’s child care center, located at 2342 Silver St. in Ashland, had her license revoked by the state on Tuesday.

The order has three items redacted, but notes that “an emergency exists requiring immediate action to protect the physical well-being and safety of a child or children in the care of Mama J’s, Carrie Jacobs, and/or Mama J’s LLC.”

Thursday’s news comes about a month after another Omaha daycare, Kidz of the Future 2, was ordered closed after an infant died in their care.

Read the DHHS emergency order

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former NFL punter Nicholas Murphy, 43, is facing charges of sexual conduct with an Omaha female...
Former owner of Omaha dance studio faces child sex charges
Omaha Police responded to a shooting near 72nd and Maple Monday, September 18, 2023.
Omaha Police say 12-year-old boy was the gunman in shooting
North Bend Central Superintendent Patrick Ningen
Racist overtones of North Bend Central homecoming proposal stirs controversy
Two arrests made in death of 7-month-old Iowa child
Average First Hard Freeze
The first hard freeze of the year may come sooner than you think

Latest News

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ husband, First Gentleman Kevin Reynolds, has been diagnosed with...
Gov. Kim Reynolds’ husband diagnosed with lung cancer
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts arrives at the Legislative Chamber to deliver his annual State of...
Sen. Ricketts sees Nebraska’s Social Security tax cuts as model for U.S. legislation
Sen. Pete Ricketts discussed his new tax act aiming to cut taxes on Social Security benefits on...
Ricketts discusses Social Security Tax Cut Act
An organization in Nebraska is fighting to get the issue of paid sick leave on the state's 2024...
Group working to put paid sick leave on Nebraska ballot