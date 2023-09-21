We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Nebraska Community Blood Bank to begin welcoming LGBTQIA+ donors next week

The Nebraska Community Blood Bank (NCBB) announced it will begin accepting newly eligible LGBTQIA+ donors on Monday.
By Abigail Carrera
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Community Blood Bank (NCBB) announced it will begin accepting newly eligible LGBTQIA+ donors on Monday.

NCBB will begin implementing their new donor screening process that will focus on individual donor assessment. The change comes following the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) final guidance establishing a blood donor screening process based on Individual Donor Assessment, not sexual or gender identity.

Additionally, the change was also based on data from the “Assessing Donor Variability And New Concepts in Eligibility” (ADVANCE) Study, NCBB said.

Before the new change goes into effect next week, NCBB said they have completed the adoption of the donor history questionnaire, updated and validated computer systems regulated by the FDA, trained staff, and updated operational procedures.

“For decades, we have strongly advocated for scientifically-based changes to the FDA policies regarding gay and bisexual men and this recent decision by the FDA is a huge step toward making blood donation more inclusive,” Kathy Geist, Vice President at Nebraska Community Blood Bank, said. “We look forward to welcoming these new donors to our centers and blood drives, especially following a tough summer with low donor turnout.”

All U.S. blood centers are regulated by the FDA and must adhere to their donor eligibility policies.

In 1983, the FDA instituted a lifetime deferral on blood donations for gay and bisexual men in order to reduce the chance of HIV in the blood supply at a time when testing was limited or non-existent. Later on in 2015, the FDA revised this policy and moved to a 12-month deferral for men who have sex with men in response to comprehensive testing capabilities and data demonstrating safety in shortened deferral. This policy was revised again in 2020 to the current 3-month deferral, NCBB said.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former NFL punter Nicholas Murphy, 43, is facing charges of sexual conduct with an Omaha female...
Former owner of Omaha dance studio faces child sex charges
Omaha Police responded to a shooting near 72nd and Maple Monday, September 18, 2023.
Omaha Police say 12-year-old boy was the gunman in shooting
North Bend Central Superintendent Patrick Ningen
Racist overtones of North Bend Central homecoming proposal stirs controversy
Average First Hard Freeze
The first hard freeze of the year may come sooner than you think
Two arrests made in death of 7-month-old Iowa child

Latest News

Senator John Fredrickson introduces interim study.
Nebraska mental and behavioral health interim study to look into barriers
University of Nebraska Medical Center students got hands-on experience responding to an...
Disaster simulation gives Nebraska Med students emergency experience
The grass fire was reported around 1:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023 between Lincoln and...
Large grass fire north of Lincoln under control
University of Nebraska Medical Center students got hands-on experience responding to an...
Disaster drills give UNMC students experience in emergency response