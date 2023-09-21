We are Local
Motorcyclist in critical condition, truck driver cited in southeast Lincoln crash

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:58 AM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A motorcyclist is in critical condition and a truck driver was cited following a crash in southeast Lincoln Wednesday morning.

Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to 58th Street and Old Cheney Road on a report of a crash around 9 a.m.

Officers said the driver of a ‘box truck’ on Old Cheney didn’t yield when turning onto 58th Street and collided with a motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the box truck was uninjured and cited & released for failure to yield.

The intersection was closed for more than two hours while the crash scene was cleared.

