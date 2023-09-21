Large grass fire north of Lincoln under control

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Several fire departments responded to large grass fire north of Lincoln Thursday afternoon.

The vegetation fire was reported around 1:45 p.m. between Lincoln and Ceresco and is now under control.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, the fire was in an open field and no structures were lost. It’s unclear what started the fire.

Firefighters from Waverly, Malcolm, Ceresco and Raymond were all on the scene. The large plume of smoke was visible from central Lincoln.

