We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Gov. Kim Reynolds’ husband diagnosed with lung cancer

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ husband, First Gentleman Kevin Reynolds, has been diagnosed with...
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ husband, First Gentleman Kevin Reynolds, has been diagnosed with lung cancer, the governor’s office announced Thursday.(Gov. Kim Reynolds' Office)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ husband, Kevin Reynolds, has been diagnosed with lung cancer, the governor’s office announced Thursday.

Gov. Reynolds released the following statement:

“We’re grateful to the incredible medical team caring for Kevin. Our doctor has assured us that significant advancements in lung cancer treatment have been very effective and we have every reason to be optimistic. We are confident in our team as we begin treatment, and we will beat this together.”

“Kevin has been my anchor throughout our 41 years of marriage, and I will be the same for him as he begins treatment. We are blessed to be surrounded by a loving family and a community of prayer warriors. We know God is with us on this journey.”

For more on the First Gentleman, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police responded to a shooting near 72nd and Maple Monday, September 18, 2023.
Omaha Police say 12-year-old boy was the gunman in shooting
Former NFL punter Nicholas Murphy, 43, is facing charges of sexual conduct with an Omaha female...
Former owner of Omaha dance studio faces child sex charges
North Bend Central Superintendent Patrick Ningen
Racist overtones of North Bend Central homecoming proposal stirs controversy
Two arrests made in death of 7-month-old Iowa child
FILE - The company said one of its wrapping machines developed a temporary issue that makes it...
Kraft Heinz is recalling some American cheese slices because the wrappers could pose choking hazard

Latest News

Former NFL punter Nicholas Murphy, 43, is facing charges of sexual conduct with an Omaha female...
FBI Omaha looking for victims of child sex assault at dance studio over span of 11 years
Tommy Boyd is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 154 pounds with balding hair...
Dangerous inmate escapes custody at hospital in St. Louis; police say search underway
Cooler fall weather on the way next week
Rusty's 10 day Forecast
Strong cold front moving through Saturday afternoon
Rusty's First Alert Day Forecast