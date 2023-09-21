Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Spotty storm chances ahead of Saturday’s severe threat
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds build Wednesday night with returning chances for spotty showers and storms after midnight into mid-morning Thursday. Chances are slim and it will not be a washout! Highs climb to the upper 70s and low 80s with more sunshine in the afternoon.
Friday will be mainly dry in the morning and afternoon with a stray shower or storm possible here and there but nothing organized... by Friday night our storm chances increase as a round moves in likely after 11PM. This will last into the early morning hours Saturday and bring a severe threat.
Saturday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day due to the severe weather risk both in the early morning and the afternoon. The second round will likely be more widespread and bring a higher severe risk. All forms of severe weather are possible. The timing of the storms could also impact the Husker game in Lincoln!
Storms clear E of the metro around the mid to late afternoon and will clear W Iowa in the evening. A quieter picture continues for the rest of the 10 day forecast.
