Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Spotty storm chances ahead of Saturday’s severe threat

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds build Wednesday night with returning chances for spotty showers and storms after midnight into mid-morning Thursday. Chances are slim and it will not be a washout! Highs climb to the upper 70s and low 80s with more sunshine in the afternoon.

Friday will be mainly dry in the morning and afternoon with a stray shower or storm possible here and there but nothing organized... by Friday night our storm chances increase as a round moves in likely after 11PM. This will last into the early morning hours Saturday and bring a severe threat.

Saturday early storms (wowt)

Severe risk Friday (wowt)

Saturday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day due to the severe weather risk both in the early morning and the afternoon. The second round will likely be more widespread and bring a higher severe risk. All forms of severe weather are possible. The timing of the storms could also impact the Husker game in Lincoln!

Saturday afternoon storms (wowt)

Severe risk Saturday (wowt)

Storms clear E of the metro around the mid to late afternoon and will clear W Iowa in the evening. A quieter picture continues for the rest of the 10 day forecast.

10 day forecast (wowt)

