We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Spotty storm chances ahead of Saturday’s severe threat

Emily's Wednesday night forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds build Wednesday night with returning chances for spotty showers and storms after midnight into mid-morning Thursday. Chances are slim and it will not be a washout! Highs climb to the upper 70s and low 80s with more sunshine in the afternoon.

Friday will be mainly dry in the morning and afternoon with a stray shower or storm possible here and there but nothing organized... by Friday night our storm chances increase as a round moves in likely after 11PM. This will last into the early morning hours Saturday and bring a severe threat.

Saturday early storms
Saturday early storms(wowt)
Severe risk Friday
Severe risk Friday(wowt)

Saturday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day due to the severe weather risk both in the early morning and the afternoon. The second round will likely be more widespread and bring a higher severe risk. All forms of severe weather are possible. The timing of the storms could also impact the Husker game in Lincoln!

Saturday afternoon storms
Saturday afternoon storms(wowt)
Severe risk Saturday
Severe risk Saturday(wowt)

Storms clear E of the metro around the mid to late afternoon and will clear W Iowa in the evening. A quieter picture continues for the rest of the 10 day forecast.

10 day forecast
10 day forecast(wowt)

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Bend Central Superintendent Patrick Ningen
Racist overtones of North Bend Central homecoming proposal stirs controversy
Pending release of Nebraska inmates parallels Nikko Jenkins case
Omaha Police responded to a shooting near 72nd and Maple Monday, September 18, 2023.
Omaha Police say 12-year-old boy was the gunman in shooting
Tense moments Tuesday morning in a Papillion neighborhood turned out to be a misunderstanding.
Sarpy County authorities: Shooting report a false alarm
Omaha Police are investigating after a driver died when he struck a tree in the Elmwood Park...
Man killed in crash near Omaha’s Elmwood Park

Latest News

Average First Hard Freeze
The first hard freeze of the year may come sooner than you think
Jade's 10 Day Forecast
Jade's 3 Day Forecast
Jade's 6 Hour Forecast