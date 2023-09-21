6 First Alert Traffic: Crash on Interstate 80 in Omaha causes major backups Thursday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A crash on westbound Interstate 80 in Omaha Thursday morning became a major headache for drivers.

It happened shortly after 6:30 AM in between 60th and 72nd.

Delays stretched from near 72nd back to 13th at one point with traffic on the northbound JFK also being impacted.

The crash cleared around 7:45 AM.

