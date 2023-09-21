We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

6 First Alert Traffic: Crash on Interstate 80 in Omaha causes major backups Thursday morning

Interstate 80 Crash Thursday AM
Interstate 80 Crash Thursday AM(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A crash on westbound Interstate 80 in Omaha Thursday morning became a major headache for drivers.

It happened shortly after 6:30 AM in between 60th and 72nd.

Delays stretched from near 72nd back to 13th at one point with traffic on the northbound JFK also being impacted.

The crash cleared around 7:45 AM.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police responded to a shooting near 72nd and Maple Monday, September 18, 2023.
Omaha Police say 12-year-old boy was the gunman in shooting
Former NFL punter Nicholas Murphy, 43, is facing charges of sexual conduct with an Omaha female...
Former Owner of Omaha Dance Studio Faces Child Sex Charges
North Bend Central Superintendent Patrick Ningen
Racist overtones of North Bend Central homecoming proposal stirs controversy
Two arrests made in death of 7-month-old Iowa child
FILE - The company said one of its wrapping machines developed a temporary issue that makes it...
Kraft Heinz is recalling some American cheese slices because the wrappers could pose choking hazard

Latest News

Construction is progressing along Omaha's Old Mill Road -- but not without some issues.
Road construction in Omaha's Old Mill close to wrapping up
Image depicting traffic cones
August traffic deaths on Nebraska roads down from July
The Omaha streetcar project is set to get underway this week, with utility work scheduled to...
Omaha streetcar route work beginning this week
A closure along 42nd Street through parts of Midtown Omaha is causing concern for both...
Closure of 42nd Street raising concerns from neighbors, commuters