Two arrests made in death of 7-month-old Iowa child

Juan Montalvo Jr. and Sheyenne Shore are in custody in California
By Ben Burke
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEVADA, Iowa (WOWT) - The Nevada, Iowa, Public Safety Department announced two arrests related to the death of a 7-month old child.

Authorities requested arrests warrants for 35-year-old Juan Montalvo Jr. and 23-year-old Sheyenne Shore on Monday.

The department said it was made aware of the child’s death back in June.

Montalvo Jr. and Shore are currently in custody in California for unrelated charges.

According to a department press release, they will be returned to Iowa to face first-degree murder and child endangerment charges.

