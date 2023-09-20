Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - More Fall warmth with some random storms possible

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There are a couple of spotty storms out there south of the metro as we start Wednesday. The impacts from those should be minimal as the exit and fizzle out pretty early. That will leave us another sunny and warm afternoon with highs in the 80s.

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

Dew points may be a little higher today with the south breeze so it may feel a tad more humid.

Wednesday Muggy Meter (WOWT)

A few more sporadic and random storms are possible tonight after 9pm through the overnight hours into very early Thursday. Hopefully you’re lucky enough to catch a downpour from one of those because there won’t be many.

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

We should see a great Thursday otherwise with highs in the lower 80s along with a bit of a south breeze. Another warm day is likely Friday leading to our next chance of storms by Friday evening and overnight. We’ll likely watch storms move in from the west overnight and linger into our 6 First Alert Weather Day Saturday morning.

Friday Severe (WOWT)

