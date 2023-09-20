We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - More Fall warmth with some random storms possible

By Rusty Lord
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:49 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There are a couple of spotty storms out there south of the metro as we start Wednesday. The impacts from those should be minimal as the exit and fizzle out pretty early. That will leave us another sunny and warm afternoon with highs in the 80s.

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(WOWT)

Dew points may be a little higher today with the south breeze so it may feel a tad more humid.

Wednesday Muggy Meter
Wednesday Muggy Meter(WOWT)

A few more sporadic and random storms are possible tonight after 9pm through the overnight hours into very early Thursday. Hopefully you’re lucky enough to catch a downpour from one of those because there won’t be many.

Thursday Forecast
Thursday Forecast(WOWT)

We should see a great Thursday otherwise with highs in the lower 80s along with a bit of a south breeze. Another warm day is likely Friday leading to our next chance of storms by Friday evening and overnight. We’ll likely watch storms move in from the west overnight and linger into our 6 First Alert Weather Day Saturday morning.

Friday Severe
Friday Severe(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Bend Central Superintendent Patrick Ningen
Racist overtones of North Bend homecoming proposal stirs controversy
Pending release of Nebraska inmates parallels Nikko Jenkins case
Omaha Police are investigating after a driver died when he struck a tree in the Elmwood Park...
Man killed in crash near Omaha’s Elmwood Park
Tense moments Tuesday morning in a Papillion neighborhood turned out to be a misunderstanding.
Sarpy County authorities: Shooting report a false alarm
A homeless couple living in RVs were unable to move their belongings prior to the Sept. 18...
As deadline looms, homeless couple living in RV remains on vacant lot

Latest News

Quite a bit of sunshine to go with the 80s today
Rusty's Morning Update
6 First Alert Weather Day Saturday for the potential of strong storms in the afternoon or...
6 First Alert Weather Day: Multiple rounds of strong storms possible Saturday
A 6 First Alert Day has been declared for Saturday. Strong to potentially severe storms are...
Multiple rounds of storms possible Saturday
Wednesday's Forecast
David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Summer warmth continues, watching weekend storm chances