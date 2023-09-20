We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Police rescue woman trapped in outhouse toilet

A woman heard yelling for help was found by first responders in a place most people don’t want...
A woman heard yelling for help was found by first responders in a place most people don’t want to get stuck.(Michigan State Police)
By Anna Kathman and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTSEGO CO., Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) - A woman heard yelling for help was found by first responders in a place most people don’t want to get stuck.

Michigan State Police said first responders were called to a boat launch at Dixon Lake in Otsego County at 11 a.m. Tuesday for a woman stuck in the outhouse toilet.

Upon arriving to the boat launch, first responders heard the woman yelling for help. She told them she had dropped her Apple Watch in the toilet and lowered herself in to retrieve it, police said, adding the woman was unable to get out.

Conservation officers from the Department of Natural Resources and state troopers removed the toilet, and a strap was used to hoist her out to safety.

If you lose an item in an outhouse toilet, state police encouraged you to not attempt to retrieve it since serious injury could occur.

Copyright 2023 WNEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Bend Central Superintendent Patrick Ningen
Racist overtones of North Bend homecoming proposal stirs controversy
Pending release of Nebraska inmates parallels Nikko Jenkins case
Omaha Police are investigating after a driver died when he struck a tree in the Elmwood Park...
Man killed in crash near Omaha’s Elmwood Park
Tense moments Tuesday morning in a Papillion neighborhood turned out to be a misunderstanding.
Sarpy County authorities: Shooting report a false alarm
A homeless couple living in RVs were unable to move their belongings prior to the Sept. 18...
As deadline looms, homeless couple living in RV remains on vacant lot

Latest News

FILE - Fran Drescher, left, president of SAG-AFTRA, and Meredith Stiehm, president of Writers...
As writers and studios resume negotiations, here are the key players in the Hollywood strikes
Attorney General Merrick Garland is facing scrutiny from a House panel on Wednesday.
Attorney General Garland faces GOP questioning on authority of prosecutor in Hunter Biden case
A new album by the Consumer Product Safety Commission is tailored to young adults.
New ‘album’ by federal agency focuses on safety
FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs the weekly cabinet meeting in...
Biden pledges to address ‘hard issues’ related to democracy as he meets with Israel’s Netanyahu
In this photo provided by the University of Liverpool, an excavation crew uncovers parts of a...
Simple log structure may be the oldest example of early humans building with wood