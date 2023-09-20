OPD: 12-year-old boy was the gunman in shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police have arrested two boys for a shooting Monday morning.

A 15-year-old boy was booked at the Douglas County Youth Center for robbery and criminal impersonation. A 12-year-old boy was booked for robbery, felony assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony, possession of a weapon by a juvenile, and possession of a stolen firearm.

The boys were taken into custody as persons of interest within a few hours and booked Monday evening. Their arrests were revealed in a news release Wednesday morning.

The victim, a 20-year-old woman, told police that she was shot just before 10 a.m. Monday in a parking lot at 73rd and Corby. She said to males confronted her and demanded money before she was shot.

She was treated for a wound not considered life threatening.

