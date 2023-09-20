We are Local
LIVE: Fallen Algona police officer to be laid to rest Wednesday

The Algona police officer killed in the line of duty, Kevin Cram, will be laid to rest on Wednesday following a public funeral service.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ALGONA, Iowa (KCRG) - A fallen Iowa police officer will be laid to rest on Wednesday.

Funeral services for Officer Kevin Cram, who died in the line of duty, start at 10:30 a.m. at the Algona Community School gymnasium.

WATCH HERE:

A procession from the school to the cemetery will follow. There will also be a private graveside service for family and some select members of law enforcement.

Cram was a 10-year veteran in law enforcement. He was shot and killed while trying to arrest a man last week in Algona.

Loved ones held a visitation for Officer Cram Tuesday at the Ed and Betty Wilcox Performing Arts Center in Algona.

Cram’s patrol car was parked outside the center. People have been putting flowers and flags on the car to honor him. Students tied blue ribbons around trees as a tribute to Officer Cram.

Kyle Ricke is the man accused of killing Officer Cram. He’s charged with first degree murder.

Ricke was arrested in Minnesota, where he remains in custody. He will be extradited back to Iowa at a later date.

