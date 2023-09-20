Douglas County hoping to see increase in new voter registrations

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, and the day always brings an uptick in new voter registrations to the Douglas County Election Commission.

Every new voter counts and the commission is always hopeful the number of registrants will continue to rise.

“We usually have a contest every year with them employees to guess the number of voter registrations we’ll get,” said Election Commissioner Brian Kruse.

National Voter Registration Day brings a little friendly competition at the Douglas County Election Commission, too.

“I would guess [Wednesday] when we look at the numbers, I’m guessing we’ll be around 500 give or take, you know it’d be great if I were proven wrong,” Kruse said.

Each year the number of registrations varies, and in Presidential election years, the number is always higher.

In 2020, they say more than 3,000, and in 2019 there were more than 1,000.

2021 had just below 400, and 2022 was just shy of 800. These numbers were expected since it wasn’t near a major election cycle.

Competition aside, Kruse said it’s important for community members to get registered, or update their registration information.

“We know the elections are until next year in 2024, but May will be here before we know it, and November, the big presidential election, two senators and a congressman, so we’re just encouraging people to get it done, get it over with, get it out of the way, and then you’re ready to roll.”

Kruse reminds us that one of the most important changes for the next election cycle is the new voter ID law.

It requires a driver’s license or state ID when voting in person.

The commission said they’ve received lots of questions about the new requirement, especially when it comes to mail-in voting.

“For folks that like to vote early, vote by mail, when you request the ballot you’ll actually need to write your driver’s license or state ID number on the request form, or include a photocopy of an acceptable ID.”

Although that process is changing, however, Kruse reminds the community that the process of registering or updating your name, address it party affiliation, remains exactly the same.

You also aren’t required to register or update your information on Voter Registration Day - it can be done at any time, whether it’s online or in person.

You can register or update your registration information here.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.