We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Arizona high school football coach facing federal child sex charges in Omaha

Judge orders Nick Murphy to quit job while awaiting trial; FBI looking for victims
Former NFL punter Nicholas Murphy, 43, is facing charges of sexual conduct with an Omaha female younger than age 18.
By Brian Mastre
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Arizona high school football coach who used to live in Omaha has been ordered by a federal judge to quit that job while he awaits trial.

This comes after a federal indictment for sexual conduct with a female younger than age 18, an allegation from when he used to live here.

Suspect Nicholas Murphy, 43, is a former NFL punter who had a brief career in the early 2000s who moved to Arizona last year.

In a 6 News exclusive video, he’s seen with his attorney as they left the federal courthouse in downtown Omaha on Wednesday afternoon.

After a lengthy hearing, the judge released Murphy to his parents, who live in Arizona. He’ll have an ankle monitor and was ordered to have no contact with minors — which is why he has to quit his high school coaching.

The allegation is serious: He’s accused with travelling and transporting a female younger than age 18 from Omaha to Tuscon, Ariz., with the purpose of engaging in sexual activity with her. That allegedly happened in October 2021 — so two years ago.

A conviction on that charge carries prison time ranging from 10 years to life.

Investigators also said Murphy can’t talk about the case and must have supervision when seeing his children in Arizona. The government specified his 14-year-old stepdaughter especially since she knows the victim and may be a witness in the case.

More than a dozen parents were in the courtroom Wednesday, some of them wearing white ribbons. 6 News was told they were to honor the victim and her friends.

There was also a lot of anger in there. One of the fathers was overheard describing Murphy as “a dirtbag.”

Judge Bazis ordered the defendant to surrender his passport but can continue to work in Arizona and travel to conferences on the West Coast for his job — as long as he lets pre-trial services know about.

6 News asked Murphy for a comment, but he declined.

CAN YOU HELP?

The FBI is asking for the public's help identifying any potential victims at the Dance Authority dance studio who may have had contact with Nick Murphy.

FBI Omaha said investigators are looking for any potential victims who attended the Dance Authority, a dance studio located in Sarpy County, in from 2011 to the present. They said Murphy was the co-owner of the dance studio from 2012 to 2022.

Anyone with information about this ongoing investigation or who thinks their child may have been victimized by Murphy is asked to report it online at fbi.gov/nicholasmurphy; or call the FBI Omaha field office at 402-493-8688.

“The FBI is legally mandated to identify victims of federal crimes it investigates. Victims may be eligible for certain services, restitution, and rights under federal and/or state law,” the FBI Omaha release states.

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Bend Central Superintendent Patrick Ningen
Racist overtones of North Bend Central homecoming proposal stirs controversy
Pending release of Nebraska inmates parallels Nikko Jenkins case
Omaha Police responded to a shooting near 72nd and Maple Monday, September 18, 2023.
Omaha Police say 12-year-old boy was the gunman in shooting
Omaha Police are investigating after a driver died when he struck a tree in the Elmwood Park...
Man killed in crash near Omaha’s Elmwood Park
Tense moments Tuesday morning in a Papillion neighborhood turned out to be a misunderstanding.
Sarpy County authorities: Shooting report a false alarm

Latest News

Work has officially begun on the Omaha Streetcar project.
Work begins on Omaha streetcar project
Kyvell Stark enters into plea deal
Man involved in deadly 2022 Memorial Weekend crash in Lincoln takes plea deal
Omaha health officials stress importance of updated COVID shots, other vaccines
The FBI is asking for the public's help identifying any potential victims at the Dance...
BREAKING: FBI looking for potential child victims in case involving coach