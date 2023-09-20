Arizona high school football coach facing federal child sex charges in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Arizona high school football coach who used to live in Omaha has been ordered by a federal judge to quit that job while he awaits trial.

This comes after a federal indictment for sexual conduct with a female younger than age 18, an allegation from when he used to live here.

Suspect Nicholas Murphy, 43, is a former NFL punter who had a brief career in the early 2000s who moved to Arizona last year.

In a 6 News exclusive video, he’s seen with his attorney as they left the federal courthouse in downtown Omaha on Wednesday afternoon.

After a lengthy hearing, the judge released Murphy to his parents, who live in Arizona. He’ll have an ankle monitor and was ordered to have no contact with minors — which is why he has to quit his high school coaching.

The allegation is serious: He’s accused with travelling and transporting a female younger than age 18 from Omaha to Tuscon, Ariz., with the purpose of engaging in sexual activity with her. That allegedly happened in October 2021 — so two years ago.

A conviction on that charge carries prison time ranging from 10 years to life.

Investigators also said Murphy can’t talk about the case and must have supervision when seeing his children in Arizona. The government specified his 14-year-old stepdaughter especially since she knows the victim and may be a witness in the case.

More than a dozen parents were in the courtroom Wednesday, some of them wearing white ribbons. 6 News was told they were to honor the victim and her friends.

There was also a lot of anger in there. One of the fathers was overheard describing Murphy as “a dirtbag.”

Judge Bazis ordered the defendant to surrender his passport but can continue to work in Arizona and travel to conferences on the West Coast for his job — as long as he lets pre-trial services know about.

6 News asked Murphy for a comment, but he declined.

CAN YOU HELP?

The FBI is asking for the public's help identifying any potential victims at the Dance Authority dance studio who may have had contact with Nick Murphy.

FBI Omaha said investigators are looking for any potential victims who attended the Dance Authority, a dance studio located in Sarpy County, in from 2011 to the present. They said Murphy was the co-owner of the dance studio from 2012 to 2022.

Anyone with information about this ongoing investigation or who thinks their child may have been victimized by Murphy is asked to report it online at fbi.gov/nicholasmurphy; or call the FBI Omaha field office at 402-493-8688.

“The FBI is legally mandated to identify victims of federal crimes it investigates. Victims may be eligible for certain services, restitution, and rights under federal and/or state law,” the FBI Omaha release states.

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the investigation.

