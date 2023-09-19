We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Utility work to begin on Omaha streetcar route this week

The Omaha streetcar project is set to get underway this week, with utility work scheduled to start along the planned route.
By Marlo Lundak
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - While mainline construction work on the Omaha streetcar project isn’t slated to begin until next summer, drivers will see impacts on the streetcar route starting this Wednesday.

Crews will begin ‘potholing’ along the route starting Wednesday in order to identify and mark the exact locations of the utilities that lie underground.

The potholing process involves drilling a 12-inch hole five feet into the ground to locate utility lines. Once the hole is surveyed, it is refilled and patched.

The goal of potholing is to prevent damage to utilities and help officials plan for their relocation when mainline construction begins.

The process also means temporary closures and lane restrictions for drivers.

The first section will begin Wednesday on Farnam Street from 20th to 30th streets.

Omaha Streetcar utility work map
Omaha Streetcar utility work map(WOWT 6 NEWS)

Monday afternoon, the Omaha Streetcar Authority also approved the streetcar operations and maintenance plan.

The plan lays out the route stops - all 22 of them - which will be located every two to three blocks along the route.

The plan includes service times, too.

  • Monday-Thursday, 6 a.m.-midnight
  • Friday, 6 a.m.-2 a.m.
  • Saturday, 7 a.m.-2 a.m.
  • Sunday, 7 a.m.-11 p.m.

The plan approves that riding the streetcar will be free, and states that the vehicles won’t be wired to add fare collection equipment in the future, either.

The streetcar will take 40 minutes to complete a full route, including stop times, and will operate at a speed of 12.2 mph.

Omaha Streetcar Authority President Jay Noddle tells 6 News that as construction gets underway and plans continue to develop, the maintenance and operation plan will be updated constantly.

To keep community members informed, the OSA created a monthly newsletter with updates. You can sign up for the newsletter on their website.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huskers Head Coach Matt Rhule gives an update on the team on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023.
Two Husker running backs, one cornerback out for season
Fremont County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a man allegedly shot at a vehicle...
Fremont County Sheriff’s deputies investigate attempted murder
Omaha Police responded to a shooting near 72nd and Maple Monday, September 18, 2023.
Police investigate at two locations after shooting report in north-central Omaha
Omaha fire crews quickly extinguished a house fire Sunday morning.
Omaha fire crews make quick work of Sunday morning house blaze
Omaha Police are investigating after a bicyclist died in a crash Saturday evening.
Omaha man dies in crash involving bicyclist Saturday night

Latest News

A homeless couple living in RVs were unable to move their belongings prior to the Sept. 18...
As deadline looms, homeless couple living in RV remains on vacant lot
Nebraska Auditor Mike Foley alleges that a conservation group in southeast Nebraska has been...
Nebraska auditor says conservation group embezzled nearly $220k
The Omaha streetcar project is set to get underway this week, with utility work scheduled to...
Omaha streetcar route work beginning this week
Nebraska HC Matt Rhule announced that three different Huskers, two of them being RBs, are out...
Gabe Ervin, Rahmir Johnson out for season as Huskers prepare for Louisiana Tech